Steve Waugh wants ICC intervention regarding Test squad selections

MELBOURNE, Australia (CMC) — Australian Test legend Steve Waugh has urged the intervention of cricket's world governing body, International Cricket Council (ICC), in salvaging the credibility of the game's longest format, after South Africa followed West Indies' lead in selecting an understrength Test side for the two-Test tour of New Zealand.

Only last month, West Indies named seven uncapped players in a weakened 15-man squad for two Tests here later this month, and South Africa followed suit by picking an inexperienced squad — also featuring seven debutants — for their two-Test series in New Zealand next month.

The New Zealand tour has clashed with the SA20 — Cricket South Africa's lucrative, premier, T20 domestic tournament — and the leading players have been allowed to focus their efforts on the shorter format.

"It's going to happen if the South African Cricket Board are any indication of the future, keeping their best players at home," Waugh said.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

10 comments