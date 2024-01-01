Gayle believes WINDIES can win 2024 T20 World Cup

After failing to make last year's ICC 50-over World Cup for the first time in the team's history, former West Indies captain and iconic batsman Chris Gayle believes they have a shot at redemption by winning this summer's Twenty20 global showpiece in the Caribbean and United States.

The regional side missed the World Cup in India last October to November after being eliminated from the qualifiers following defeats to the likes of Zimbabwe, Scotland and the Netherlands last June. It was the first time a former World Cup champion did not participate in the limited overs tournament.

The Jamaican Gayle, who represented the West Indies at five 50-over World Cups, said the current Daren Sammy-coached team has a great opportunity to make things right in front of home fans in June.

"Just like other West Indian fans or persons, I was disappointed not seeing West Indies in the World Cup for the first time. But it's good to see them actually rebound, they just won a series against England," he told Gulf News.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

