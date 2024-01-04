West Indies women’s captain makes Cricketer of the Year shortlist

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, Australia’s Elise Perry, England’s Sophie Ecclestone, and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu have been shortlisted for the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 Award.

Three of the players on the shortlist, Perry, Athapaththu, and Matthews are all-rounders, while Ecclestone made the list for her bowling in 2023.

In 2023, Matthews scored 700 runs and took 19 wickets in 14 matches for the West Indies, meaning on just pure statistics, she tops the list of all-rounders and challenges Ecclestone’s wicket-taking masterclass.

The number-one-ranked MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I all-rounder put on a performance for the ages against Australia in a bilateral T20I series in the second half of the year. Her stellar showing in the series saw her score 99*, 132 and 79 as the West Indies skipper proved to be a thorn in the Australian side.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments