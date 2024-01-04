No more signed blank cheques at Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is tightening up its fiscal practices after almost $500,000 went missing from its accounts over a five-year period.

A TTCB official who wished to stay anonymous said on Thursday that the signing of blank cheques in case emergency funding is needed has been discontinued.

The decision to end the availability of blank cheques at the TTCB was made “a while ago,” the official said, as the board prepares for an independent external audit.

The audit comes after an alleged misappropriation of funds in the TTCB was revealed in mid-December, and later reported to the Fraud Squad.

