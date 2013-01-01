CPL talks up role in development of regional cricket

DESPITE being disappointed by the Jamaican Government's lack of support over the years, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Chief Executive Officer Pete Russell says he is grateful for other regional governments who acknowledge and support the significant economic value that he says the CPL brings.

The Caribbean's premier T20 tournament will have its 12th season later this year, with six teams being hosted in Trinidad, Guyana, Barbados, St Lucia, St Kitts, and the returning Antigua and Barbuda.

However, there will be no Jamaican franchise for the first time since the tournament's inception in 2013 as former Tallawahs owner, Kris Persaud, now owner of the Antiguan franchise, sold the team back to the CPL after citing lack of support from the Jamaican Government. Matches have also not been held in Jamaica since 2019.

Russell told the Jamaica Observer that the CPL sees the involvement of other governments as significant, and also believes their relationships are mutually beneficial.

