CWI projects regional economic boost from T20 World Cup

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) has touted the economic benefits to be derived from the hosting of this year's ICC Men's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup, with President Kishore Shallow saying the region stands to gain from in excess of US$300 million in activity generated by the showpiece.

Six Caribbean countries — Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago — will stage games in the June 1-29 tournament which is being co-hosted by United States.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup holds immense promise for the Caribbean, not just in terms of cricketing fervour but also as a catalyst for economic growth and regional development," Shallow said.

"This tournament is projected to yield over US$300 million in direct economic impact for the Caribbean.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments