PM Mottley calls Barbados 'cricketing mecca' after securing T20 WC final

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Barbados's Prime Minister Mia Mottley has lauded the country's "high level of organisation" after Kensington Oval was awarded the final of this year's Twenty20 World Cup.

In a statement Friday, Mottley said the country had "firmly established itself as a cricketing mecca" while the storied Kensington Oval had cemented its place among the world's leading sporting venues.

The International Cricket Council announced Friday that Barbados could host the final of the June 1-29 showpiece, in addition to three Super Eight second-round games and five group stage matches.

"It is with a sense of pride and excitement that I join cricketing fans here and across the region in celebrating Barbados being selected to host the International Cricket Council 2024 Men's T20 World Cup Final," Mottley said.

"That Barbados will host this final as well as eight other games throughout the tournament — three of which are Super 8 (quarter-finals) games — is nothing short of a privilege and an honour.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

14 comments