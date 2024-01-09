Dujon on Test squad to Australia: ‘Lambs to the slaughter’

FORMER West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Jeffrey Dujon believes the squad selected to participate in an upcoming two-Test series against world number one ranked Australia is similar to sending lambs to the slaughter. The Kraigg Brathwaite-captained team is comprised of seven uncapped players, and Dujon added that this is bit of an embarrassment for the Caribbean team.

“It’s a bit of an embarrassment because Australia doesn’t suffer from the same situation like us. Maybe their players are more patriotic, but this is like sending lambs to the slaughter. It would have been better if we had sent a young team like this to play a weaker nation, but I don’t think there’s a whole lot to be gained sending a team with seven debutants against a team so experienced, established and powerful,” Dujon explained.

The last time a West Indies team defeated Australia in a Test series Down Under was back in the 1992/93 series when the West Indies won 2-1. The announcement of the inexperienced squad caught the attention of former Australia captain Steve Waugh, who shared that he wants cricket’s governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), to intervene.

