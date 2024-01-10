Heaven yet to make election strategy

JAMAICA Cricket Association (JCA) President Billy Heaven says although he is seeking re-election this year he has not fully strategised for his campaign.

But Heaven says that while the JCA annual general meeting (AGM) will be sooner rather than later, there will be time to prepare.

"We're still in the early days; I have not really addressed my mind to that part of the process," Heaven said. "If you look at the time frame here maybe you're looking at March, so we have some time. I have not really settled down to put some serious thought into that."

Heaven, who has served as JCA president since 2013, faces a potential challenge from Dr Donovan Bennett who now serves as the JCA's first vice-president (VP). This is not the first time Heaven has been challenged by a sitting JCA VP as Mark Neita opposed him unsuccessfully in 2019. Fritz Harris also contested the presidency in 2016 while serving as the JCA's honorary secretary.

But Heaven says he was not caught off guard by persons he trusted to make up his executive body being among those wanting to challenge him.

