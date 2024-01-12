The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

Smith to open against WI after Warner departure

Windies v Australia

Steve Smith will open the batting for the first time in his stellar 14-year Test career when Australia face West Indies in their two-Test series starting next week in Adelaide.

With the retirement of veteran left-hander David Warner, the 34-year-old Smith will slide up the order, allowing all-rounder Cameron Green to slot into the vacant number four spot.

The George Bailey-led selection panel on Wednesday recalled 27-year-old left-handed opener Matthew Renshaw in a 13-man squad which also includes 34-year-old speedster Scott Boland.

“For all intents and purposes, this is where Steve wants to stay. One of the things I’m really excited about the change is that I think he’s really motivated and energised and excited about the opportunity, and fingers crossed that can provide some longevity in the format,” Bailey told reporters.

