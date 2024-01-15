West Indies Under-19s beat New Zealand in warm-up game ahead of World Cup

The West Indies Under-19s comfortably defeated New Zealand by six wickets on Sunday at the Braam Fisherville Sports Complex in Johannesburg in their opening warm-up game ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup beginning on January 19.

Vice-Captain Nathan Sealy starred with the ball with 4-21 from nine overs to help the men in maroon restrict New Zealand to 131 all out in just 39.2 overs.

They then needed just 24.5 overs to reach 132-4 thanks to an unbeaten 58-run match-winning partnership between Joshua Dorne and wicket-keeper Jewel Andrew.

