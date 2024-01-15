WI hope to rebuild reputation Down Under, says Da Silva

Wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva said West Indies hope to use the two Tests against hosts and world champions Australia to try to restore pride in their tattered brand.

The 25-year-old Trinidadian is one of only five players in the 15-member Test squad of the Caribbean side that has returned Down Under for the series that opens on Wednesday at the Adelaide Oval before moving to the Gabba in Brisbane on January 25.

West Indies were beaten convincingly in two Tests in late 2022 in Australia, and with several established players making themselves unavailable, including former captain Jason Holder and fellow all-rounder Kyle Mayers, because of Twenty20 franchise playing commitments, the Test squad includes seven uncapped players.

3 comments