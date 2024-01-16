TTCB votes to remove treasurer following fraud alert

KISWAH Chaitoo is disappointed by a vote of no confidence to have him resign as the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) treasurer.

Chaitoo, a chartered accountant with 20 years' experience, said he was just trying to do the "right thing" and help the local cricket body run its finances above board.

On December 9, at a TTCB board meeting, it was alleged that fraudulent activities were taking place in the TTCB, with over $500,000 being unaccounted for.

The misappropriation of funds allegedly took place for around five years and eventually led to an employee resigning.

It was also revealed that it was common practice for blank cheques to be available in case any situations arose where money was required.

The TTCB has since said that the practise of using blank cheques has stopped.

