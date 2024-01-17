Dowrich sues CWI over lost earnings

Former West Indies wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich is taking legal action against Cricket West Indies (CWI) seeking US$172,000 in special damages for being wrongfully determined to be ineligible to play for the West Indies in Test Matches between February 2021 and August 2022. CWI has been served with the lawsuit, sources told Sportsmax.TV on Tuesday.

In late 2020, the 32-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman, who represented the West Indies in 35 Tests and one ODI, suffered a finger injury while on a tour of New Zealand. He was subsequently granted permission to leave the tour for "personal reasons".

However, according to the suit filed in court in Barbados, CWI failed to follow up with the player to determine whether he had managed to put his ‘personal issues' behind him and was ready to resume representing the regional side. CWI, it is being claimed, failed to have him evaluated by a doctor when he indicated that he was ready to return to play.

Read more at Sportsmax

5 comments