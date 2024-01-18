ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced that Barbadian all-rounder Raymon Reifer has been cleared to resume bowling his slower balls and cutters after remedial footage of his action was sent to and cleared by Loughborough University.

Reifer was suspended from bowling those specific deliveries during the 2023 edition of the CG United Super 50 Cup. He was adjudged by the same body to be using an illegal action following an initial report from the Barbados Pride match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes on 25 October 2023.

Reifer has been named in the Barbados Pride squad for the first three matches of the West Indies Championship, which is due to begin in early February and run until late April.