Samuel Badree wants continuity at refurbished stadia post-T20 World Cup

ANTICIPATION is building for the June 1-29 International Cricket Council T20 World Cup, to be hosted in the West Indies and USA.

Six venues – Guyana, Barbados, Antigua, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago – in the Caribbean play host to the majority of games while three cities in the US – Florida, Dallas, New York – will also be utilised.

Just as the hype is building around the region, Caribbean stadia are being refurbished and further developed to better facilitate a tsunami of international cricketers, staff, fans and media.

In Trinidad, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba is set to host five matches, including the second semi-final.

Currently, construction work is being done at the venue to provide a more comfortable atmosphere for visiting and home fans and media. Likewise, the welcomed renovation is also being done at the other venues.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments