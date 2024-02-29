Sir Clive to receive Order of Caricom

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Clive Lloyd will become the fourth West Indies captain to receive the Order of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the highest honour of the regional trading bloc.

The announcement was made during the 46th regular meeting of the conference of heads of government of Caricom, taking place in the capital of his native Guyana.

The 80-year-old, affectionately known as “The Big Cat”, follows in the footsteps of Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara, and he will formally receive the honour when the heads of government meet again in July in Grenada.

Lloyd is widely regarded as one of the greatest captains of all time in the sport, having led West Indies in three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups, winning twice in 1975 and 1979, while losing the 1983 final to India.

