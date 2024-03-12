CWI president highlights ‘significant strides’ in advancing women’s game

Cricket West Indies President Dr Kishore Shallow has hailed the “significant strides” made over the last year in raising the profile of the women’s game, and says the regional governing body remains committed to ensuring pay parity within the next three years.

In a message to mark International Women’s Day on Friday, Shallow pointed to the changes in travel for overseas tours, single-room accommodation, and the launch of a Women’s Cricket Academy in Antigua as measures implemented to bring the women’s game on par with the male version.

“On this International Women’s Day, Cricket West Indies proudly celebrates the remarkable progress we’ve achieved in championing gender equality and empowerment within our cricketing community,” Shallow said.

“Since assuming office we have embarked on a transformative journey of inclusivity, recognising and valuing the exceptional contributions of our female athletes.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

1 comments