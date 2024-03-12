Henry bags hat trick as Jamaica top Super50

Jamaica crowned themselves Women’s Super50 Cup champions with a game to spare when they pulled off an edgy three-wicket victory over Windward Islands in the penultimate round here yesterday.

Asked to chase a tricky 176 at St Paul’s Sports Complex, Jamaica overhauled their target at the start of the 37th over with West Indies batter Rashada Williams top-scoring with 72 off 101 balls at the top of the order.

Her West Indies teammates Natasha McLean (50) and Chedean Nation (29) produced important knocks as Jamaica remained unbeaten in the tournament with their fourth consecutive victory.

Earlier, Windward Islands gathered 175 for nine in a contest reduced to 45 overs per side, 41-year-old Pearl Etienne rolling back the years with a top score of 58 off 75 balls and Jannelia Glasgow (38) and captain Afy Fletcher (31) playing supporting roles.

