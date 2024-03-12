Sammy: WI batting primed for World Cup challenge

West Indies white-ball coach Darren Sammy has praised the strength of the regional side’s batting ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup but said adjustments were needed in the bowling department in order to make the side a truly formidable unit for the June showpiece.

The Caribbean side captured all three of the series they contested last year against heavyweights South Africa, India, and England, winning eight of the 13 T20 Internationals up for grabs.

And while they tasted defeat at the hands of Australia in a three-match series Down Under last month, Sammy said the batting had continued to impress.

“The way my batters batted, I think it’s the first time a team had scored over 200 three consecutive times whether batting first or chasing, and it speaks volumes of the power that we have in that squad,” Sammy said.

