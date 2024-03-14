Pride strike late to leave game in balance

Barbados Pride grabbed three wickets in the final 34 deliveries of day one to lead a fightback in their fourth round match of the West Indies Championship against the Guyana Harpy Eagles at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Battling the defending champions, the Pride were under pressure for most of the day before some late heroics by their seamers.

From a comfortable position of 219-2, Guyana slipped to 231-5 in the final over of the day’s play, at the hands of the experienced fast-bowling duo of Kemar Roach and Jason Holder.

The two internationals, who have played a combined 145 Test matches, are playing their first regional 4-Day match since 2020 and shared the final three wickets.

