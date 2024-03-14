Phillip's five-for helps Red Force keep Volcanoes dormant on Day 1

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force had arguably their best day of the 2024 West Indies Four-Day Championship competition on Wednesday, led by fast bowler Anderson Phillip. Phillip grabbed a five-wicket haul as leaders Windward Islands Volcanoes were dismissed for 191 on day one before Red Force closed on 89/1 at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

West Indies batsman Alick Athanaze showed his class for the Volcanoes, but other batsmen struggled to stick around with the left-hander.

Athanaze struck 54 to top score for the Volcanoes, playing with his usual elegance.

However, it was Phillip’s day as he ended with figures of 5/37 in 13 overs. Phillip’s fast bowling twin Jayden Seales had a solid day at the office also, ending with 2/48 in 14 overs.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, despite only bowling seven overs, picked up 3/21.

After losing openers Jeremy Solozano for eight and Johann Jeremiah for 14, West Indies Test player Kavem Hodge and Sunil Ambris led a response.

