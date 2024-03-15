THE JAMAICA Scorpions registered three half-centuries on the second day of their West Indies Championship match at Sabina Park, and will resume today’s third day on 326 for seven, a two-run lead over West Indies Academy who made 324 all out.

The Scorpions’ formidable batting effort was centred around half-centuries from captain Brandon King, Leroy Lugg and Peat Salmon as the home side capitalised on a friendly batting surface.

Resuming on 20 without loss, the Scorpions started positively, with openers Carlos Brown and Kirk McKenzie gathering runs at ease in the first session.

They reached 59 before McKenzie found Nyeem Young in the covers off Kadeem Allyne for 29. That wicket brought former captain Jermaine Blackwood to the crease, but his miserable tournament continued, as he went without scoring after facing just two balls.

