Webster hits 107 to keep Red Force in front

Tion Webster notched his third first-class century as TT Red Force stayed in control of their match against Windward Islands Volcanoes in round four of the 2024 West Indies Four-Day Championships at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair yesterday.

Webster struck 107 not out to guide Red Force to 294 all out on day two in response to the Volcanoes first innings total of 191, a lead of 103 runs for the TT franchise. Webster played with his usual attacking flair, cracking 13 fours and two sixes in his 139-ball innings.

Webster was in danger of not getting to triple figures as Red Force were eight wickets down with the right-hander still in the nineties. Anderson Phillip stuck around long enough as a paddle sweep by Webster got him to the landmark.

Other batsmen did add to the competitive total set by Red Force as experienced Jason Mohammed made 56 and opener Vikash Mohan contributed 52. Kenneth Dember had a solid showing for Volcanoes as the off-spinner picked up the second five-wicket haul of the match when he took 5/63. Red Force pacer Phillip snatched 5/37 on Wednesday.

