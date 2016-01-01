ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) are delighted to announce a T20 ‘A’ Team tour as part of their respective ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 preparations.

This historic series will be the first time a West Indies team has toured Nepal and will consist of five (5) T20 matches, all of which will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket commented,

"This A-team tour is another indication of the importance we are placing on A-team cricket and a significant phase in our preparations for the T20 World Cup. It gives us a final opportunity to see many of the contenders for a place in the squad who are not participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Even for those players who do not make the final World Cup squad they will be a part of the reserve pool. A hallmark of the 2016 T20 World Cup campaign was the ability of reserve players to come in and have an immediate impact so we must be ready for all eventualities. We also relish the opportunity to take the West Indies brand to Nepal for the first time, as cricket continues to grow in popularity there.”