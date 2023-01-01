Republic Bank CPL and Massy WCPL boost Trinidad & Tobago economy

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League and Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League created a total economic impact of US$55,258,616 for Trinidad & Tobago during the 2023 tournament. This is a 15% increase from the total generated in 2022.

There were six men’s matches and four Women’s matches in Trinidad between 5 and 10 September with games taking place at the Queen’s Park Oval and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, including the WCPL final.

The total event impact is calculated by world renowned research organisation, YouGov Sport. The figure is based on organiser spend, visitor spend and media value for Trinidad & Tobago. The tournament filled 13,961 hotel room nights in Trinidad, made up by CPL’s significant cohort which included players, coaches, administrators, TV and media crews, team owner groups, league and franchise event management teams, alongside overseas visitors who arrived to watch the games. A large part of the total economic impact figure stems from the money spent by these overseas visitors who spend time in Trinidad & Tobago during the event.



Trinidad & Tobago also benefited from the tournament being broadcast around the world with CPL’s audience reaching 853.5million total viewers in 2023. As always, the tournament worked closely with the local tourism authorities to create world class content which highlighted the unique sports tourism opportunities that Trinidad & Tobago had to offer. These exclusive features and vignettes were shown during the CPL matches, further promoting the tourism message.



Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL’s CEO, said: “History was created in Trinidad & Tobago in 2023 when the Barbados Royals won an expanded WCPL in front of a sell-out crowd at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, and it was fantastic to once again be somewhere that is the beating heart of CPL cricket. ”

Also weighing in in on the League’s impact was Minister of Sport and Community Development, the Honourable Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, who said: “Once again, the Caribbean Premier League had demonstrated its remarkable impact on generating economic activity in Trinidad and Tobago. CPL’s statistics underscore the league’s pivotal role in advancing and developing our nation’s sport tourism portfolio. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago, through the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT), looks forward to the return of the CPL in 2024, as we remain committed to harnessing the power of sport to drive economic growth and fostering community development across the nation.”

