Shamar Joseph in contention for World T20 selection- Sammy

Budding fast-bowling talent Shamar Joseph will be considered for the West Indies’ selection for the World T20, which the Caribbean co-hosts alongside the United States of America from June 1-29.

Several former players and pundits have called for Joseph’s selection to the squad despite his limited experience in the shortest format.

Joseph has only played two List A and two Twenty20 matches and is yet to feature for Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Joseph burst onto the scene in his debut series in Australia earlier this year, picking five wickets in his maiden Test in Adelaide.

“He is quality; he is one of the brightest prospects we had in a while from a fast-bowling perspective…he is in contention, but it will be a collective decision in the end on which one of those fast-bowlers will make it to the World Cup team, so I do hope, I will get to see enough which will allow me a fair assessment of the skillset of Mr. Joseph in the T20 format,” the Head Coach related when questioned on the likelihood of Joseph’s selection.

