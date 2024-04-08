Ex-Amazon Warriors manager lauds CPL emerging players tournament

FORMER team manager of Guyana Amazon Warriors Omar Khan, gave the idea of having an additional Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament a thumbs up after director of cricket at Cricket West Indies Miles Bascombe made the announcement yesterday.

The tournament will be held for emerging players in May 2025 in an effort to unearth new talent and give more players the opportunity to play.

Bascombe made the revelation during a Cricket West Indies media conference on April 8 in Barbados.

"We always recognise in terms of T20 cricket that we need a way to find our next crop of T20 players," Bascombe said.

The West Indies, along with US, will host the 2024 T20 World Cup from June 1-29. Bascombe said a strong showing is expected from West Indies, but more can be done to find more players.

