Sri Lanka Women to host West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is in June

Fresh off qualification for the Women's T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka will host West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is from June 15-28.

For Sri Lanka, the tour will primarily serve as preparation for the T20 Asia Cup, also to be hosted in Sri Lanka, starting July 20. It will be their second bilateral T20I series this year, following their successful tour of South Africa across March and April. They are also set to tour Ireland in August.

As for West Indies, they just concluded a month-long tour of Pakistan where they won both ODI and T20I series. As things stand, this will be their last competitive games before the World Cup in October.

