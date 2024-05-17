West Indies to play Australia in World T20 warm-up game on May 30

West Indies will face Australia in a warm-up game, which forms part of the ICC Men’s World T20, which runs from June 1-29 in the Caribbean and USA.

The two sides will square off on May 30 from 19:00 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

According to the ICC, the game will be open to fans.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match fixtures have been announced, scheduled from Monday, May 27 to Saturday, June 1 across the USA and Trinidad and Tobago.

The venues hosting the 16 warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 include Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, and Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

