West Indies announces Test squad for Richards Botham series in England

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel has unveiled the 15-member squad set to tour England for the three-Test Richards Botham series, which starts at Lord's on Wednesday, 10 July 2024.

Test matches between these two rivals date back to 1928 when the West Indies made their first trip to England. The Teams now compete for the Richards Botham Trophy, named in honour of West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards and England great Lord Ian Botham.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite will continue his leadership role, with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph again serving as Vice-Captain. The team is scheduled to arrive in England on 23 June for a training camp at Tonbridge School, ahead of a 4-day warm-up match at Beckingham commencing on the 4 July.

CWI Lead Selector, the Most Honorable Dr. Desmond Haynes, expressed confidence in the squad's composition, “The squad has been shaped with both experience and emerging talent, ensuring a strong balance as we face the challenge of playing in English conditions. Over the past year, our red-ball program has continued to develop. Following our victory in the last Test in Australia in January, it is evident that we are seeing the fruits of that investment. Each player selected has earned their place through consistent performances and hard work. We are confident that this blend of seasoned players and emerging faces will perform admirably against England.”

Young Fast Bowler Jayden Seales returns to the squad having missed the last Test Series against Australia due to injury and experienced all-rounder Jason Holder has earned a recall having made himself unavailable for the last tour. There is also a first international selection for 23-year-old opening batsman Mikyle Louis. Louis, a former West Indies U19 International, scored 682 runs in his debut First Class season for the Leeward Island Hurricanes at an average of 48.71. Should he debut for the West Indies in England, he will become the first Kittian to wear the famous Maroon test cap.

The West Indies 15-member test squad is as follows:

1. Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

2. Alick Athanaze

3. Joshua Da Silva

4. Jason Holder

5. Kavem Hodge

6. Tevin Imlach

7. Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain)

8. Shamar Joseph

9. Mikyle Louis

10. Zachary McCaskie

11. Kirk McKenzie

12. Gudakesh Motie

13. Kemar Roach

14. Jayden Seales

15. Kevin Sinclair

These players will be supported by the following team management unit:

· Head Coach - Andre Coley

· Team Manager - Rawl Lewis

· Assistant Coach - Jimmy Adams

· Assistant Coach - Rayon Griffith

· Assistant Coach - Shaun Tait

· Physiotherapist - Dr. Denis Byam

· Strength & Conditioning Coach - Ronald Rogers

· Team Masseuse - Fitzbert Alleyne

· Team Analyst - Avenesh Seetram

West Indies' last test match was a resounding victory in Australia earlier this year. Since then, all selected players were involved in the West Indies Championship, which concluded in April and was won by the Guyana Harpy Eagles.

19-year-old fast bowler, Isai Thorne will travel with the squad as a development player, following impressive performances in this debut First Class season taking 31 wickets at average 16.29 in his first eight matches.

The West Indies are the current holders of the Richards Botham Trophy following the 1-0 Home Test Series win in March 2022.

Richard Botham Test Series Match Schedule:

Thursday 4 – 7 July 2024 4-Day Warm-Up Match at Beckingham

Wednesday 10 - 14 July 2024 1st Test Match at Lord’s

Thursday 18 – 22 July 2024 2nd Test Match at Trent Bridge

Friday 26 – 30 July 2024 3rd Test Match at Edgbaston

