The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

All squads for CPL2024 confirmed

Mon, Jul 15, '24

 

Caribbean Premier League

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) squads for the 2024 season have been confirmed following the completion of the player draft. 

Kyle Mayers was the first pick of the draft, joining the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. He will be joined at the Patriots by Mikyle Louis, Ryan John and Veerasammy Permaul. 

The Saint Lucia Kings welcome USA international Aaron Jones who qualifies to play at the CPL as a local player as he has a Barbados passport. The Kings have also selected Khari Campbell, Johann Jeremiah, Mikkel Govia and Akeem Auguste. 

The Barbados Royals have picked Kadeem Alleyne, Isai Thorne and Nathan Sealy to complete their squad while the Guyana Amazon Warriors have selected all-rounders Raymon Reifer and Ronaldo Alimohamed. Matthew Nandu also rejoins the Warriors having been selected in the draft. 

The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons picked five players at the draft with Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Jahmar Hamilton, Teddy Bishop and Kofi James joining the newest CPL team. The Trinbago Knight Riders selected Nathan Edward and Shaquere Parris in their emerging player spots.

The 2024 season gets underway on the 29 August with the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons taking on the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium. The tournament will also visit St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana. 

BARBADOS 

ROYALS                                         

GUYANA 

AMAZON WARRIORS                  

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA

FALCONS

ROVMAN POWELL

IMRAN TAHIR

IMAD WASIM

JASON HOLDER

SHIMRON HETMYER

BRANDON KING

DAVID MILLER

SAIM AYUB

FABIAN ALLEN

QUINTON DE KOCK

SHAI HOPE

AZMATULLAH OMARZAI

MAHEESH THEEKSHANA      

ROMARIO SHEPHERD

MOHAMMAD AMIR

ALICK ATHANAZE

AZAM KHAN

CHRIS GREEN

NAVEEN UL HAQ

GUDAKESH MOTIE

FAKHAR ZAMAN

OBED McCOY

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ   

ROSHON PRIMUS

KEVIN WICKHAM

KEEMO PAUL

JUSTIN GREAVES

KESHAV MAHARAJ

DWAINE PRETORIUS

HAYDEN WALSH 

KADEEM ALLEYNE

KEVIN SINCLAIR

JAHMAR HAMILTON

RAHKEEM CORNWALL

RAYMON REIFER

TEDDY BISHOP

ISAI THORNE

RONALDO ALIMOHAMED

KOFI JAMES

NATHAN SEALY

SHAMAR JOSEPH

SHAMAR SPRINGER

NYEEM YOUNG

KEVLON ANDERSON

KELVIN PITMAN

RIVALDO CLARKE

MATTHEW NANDU

JEWEL ANDREW

RAMON SIMMONDS

JUNIOR SINCLAIR

JOSHUA JAMES

 

ST KITTS & NEVIS

PATRIOTS                                        

SAINT LUCIA 

KINGS                                        

TRINBAGO

KNIGHT RIDERS

KYLE MAYERS

HEINRICH KLAASEN

KIERON POLLARD

WANINDU HASARANGA

FAF DU PLESSIS

ANDRE RUSSELL

RILEE ROSSOUW

ALZARRI JOSEPH

SUNIL NARINE

EVIN LEWIS

JOHNSON CHARLES

NICHOLAS POORAN

SHERFANE RUTHERFORD   

ROSTON CHASE

TIM DAVID

SIKANDAR RAZA

NOOR AHMAD

AKEAL HOSEIN

NUWAN THUSHARA

DAVID WIESE

JASON ROY

ANDRE FLETCHER

BHANUKA RAJAPAKSA   

DWAYNE BRAVO

TRISTAN STUBBS

MATTHEW FORDE

JOSH LITTLE

DOMINIC DRAKES

AARON JONES

WAQAR SALAMKHEIL

MIKYLE LOUIS

KHARY PIERRE

JAYDEN SEALES

ODEAN SMITH

KHARI CAMPBELL

ALI KHAN

JOSHUA DA SILVA

JOHANN JEREMIAH

MARK DEYAL

VEERASAMMY PERMAUL

SHADRACK DESCARTE

KEACY CARTY

RYAN JOHN

MIKKEL GOVIA

TERRENCE HINDS

ASHMEAD NEDD

MCKENNY CLARKE

NATHAN EDWARD

JOHANN LAYNE

AKEEM AUGUSTE

SHAQUERE PARRIS

 

 

comments 0 comments