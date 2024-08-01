CWI's Message for the Centennial Birthday of Sir Frank Worrell

Today, 1st August 2024, we stand at the intersection of history and aspiration, commemorating the centennial birthday of Sir Frank Mortimer Maglinne Worrell. This moment invites us to reflect deeply on a man whose impact extends far beyond the boundaries of cricket, touching the very essence of Caribbean identity and resilience.

In 1960, Sir Frank Worrell did not just become the first black cricketer to captain the West Indies team for an entire series; he became a beacon of hope and change. His appointment was a bold declaration that cricket in the West Indies would no longer be shackled by the chains of racial prejudice. Worrell’s leadership was a transformative force, a unifying call that echoed across our islands, fostering a spirit of dignity, pride, and excellence that lifted West Indies team and by extension people of color to unprecedented heights.

Sir Frank's tenure as captain was more than a chapter in a cricketing saga; it was a pivotal moment in our region's social and cultural renaissance. Under his stewardship, the West Indies team became a symbol of possibility, a manifestation of our collective dreams and aspirations. His ability to bring together players from diverse backgrounds into a cohesive, formidable unit taught us that, as a people, unity is our greatest strength.

As we honour Sir Frank Worrell’s centennial, we must also confront our current realities with honesty and resolve. We acknowledge that West Indian fans are not at their proudest moment regarding our teams’ performance. This is a time of introspection and recalibration, a time for purposeful collaboration as we trust the process of change.

Our commitment to transformation in pursuit of excellence must be evident. The continuous call for improved governance must be observed. Similarly, we must embrace innovation and creativity to strengthen our cricket systems, including coaching and selections. In a climate and industry where adversities are ever-present, and the odds are stacked against us, prudency in every aspect must be the order of the day.

Beyond this, education must remain at the heart of our vision. A critical component of advancing West Indies cricket is for our young cricketers to learn about the history of the Caribbean, cricket being a subject of paramount importance. The legacy of legends like Sir Frank must be shared in all forms possible to inspire future generations.

Sir Frank Worrell’s legacy is a guiding light, a testament to what can be achieved when we dare to dream and work together. As we celebrate his life and contributions, let us recommit ourselves to the principles he stood for—unity, excellence, and an unwavering pursuit of progress. His story is our story, and as we move forward, let us carry his spirit with us, striving to build a future worthy of his legacy.

With profound respect and enduring optimism,

Dr. Kishore Shallow

President

Cricket West Indies

