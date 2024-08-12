Johnny Grave’s tenure as CWI CEO set to end

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies (CWI) announces that Johnny Grave will be concluding his tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a position he has held since February 2017, at the end of October 2024. CWI extends its deepest gratitude for his dedicated service and leadership throughout his term.

In his reflection Johnny Grave said "It has been an absolute privilege to have been CEO of CWI since February 2017. Having just hosted a successful T20 World Cup and delivered significant surpluses for CWI for the third consecutive year, I do feel it is the right time for me and my family to seek a new challenge. I have received tremendous support from so many people since becoming CEO and I’d like to thank everyone, especially the staff and the players, particularly during the difficult Pandemic, for their trust in me and their commitment to West Indies cricket. My family and I have loved living in Antigua and will leave with many special memories having watched our young children grow up here. I have put everything into this role, and now is the right time for someone new with fresh energy to lead the organisation and continue this important work and build on the strong foundations that are now in place.”

Dr. Kishore Shallow, CWI President, expressed “Johnny’s efforts, particularly through challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as successfully hosting three World Cups including, the Women’s World T20 in 2018, the Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in 2022 and recently, the Men's T20 World Cup, have made a lasting impact on CWI. Appreciably, the organisation has taken many positive strides during his tenure. A standout achievement is the acquisition and full ownership of the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), which is now our headquarters and home to our Men’s and Women’s Academies. On behalf of the Board and all at CWI, I express heartfelt thanks to him for the unwavering commitment and leadership over the past several years.”

Dr. Shallow further emphasised, “As we look forward to embracing a new chapter in the organisation’s evolution, CWI is poised to deliver the new strategic plan and enter a new era of governance. This transition reflects our commitment to adapting and innovating in response to the evolving landscape of cricket.”

Cricket West Indies will be initiating a comprehensive recruitment process to select the next CEO. The organisation is dedicated to ensuring a thorough and transparent selection process. Details regarding the recruitment process will be announced shortly and will be published across various media platforms to keep stakeholders informed.

