WINDIES U19 Women’s Squad Announced for UK Tour

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is excited to announce the West Indies U19 Women’s Squad selected for the upcoming tour of the United Kingdom. This tour is a crucial part of the team’s preparation for the ICC Women’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup, set to take place in January 2025 in Malaysia.

The tour will see the team participate in a series of highly competitive matches, including an England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) development tournament. This tournament will feature teams from Scotland and Ireland, with the West Indies U19 Women’s team guaranteed three T20 matches. In addition, three fixtures have been scheduled against an ECB Southern Under 19 Women’s Regional Team, comprising two days of T20 doubleheaders and a 30-over match on the third day.

The squad, led by co-captains Asabi Callender and Erin Deane, represents the best of emerging talent in West Indies women’s cricket. The players have shown great promise and are expected to gain invaluable experience on this tour as they prepare for the world stage.

The WI U-19 Women’s Squad: Asabi Callender (c), Erin Deane (c), Aaliyah Weekes, Abigail Bryce, Amrita Ramtahal, Aneisha Miller, Brianna Harricharan, Danellie Manns, Dicoreya Collymore, Elecia Bowman, Kenika Cassar, Kristen Sutherland, Selena Ross, Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Trisha Hardat

Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe expressed his confidence in the squad stating “This tour is a critical stepping stone in our preparation for the ICC Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup. The matches against strong international teams will test our players and help us fine-tune our strategies ahead of the global tournament.”

The squad will arrive in the United Kingdom on 19 August 2024.

