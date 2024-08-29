Deandra Dottin back in West Indies squad for T20 World Cup

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the squad for the West Indies Senior Women’s Team that will participate in the highly anticipated ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The Tournament is set to take place from 3 October to 20 October in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the West Indies aiming to showcase their best talent on the global stage.

The West Indies have been placed in Group B along with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and South Africa.

The squad, led by Captain Hayley Matthews, features a mix of experienced players and promising talent, reflecting the depth and versatility of West Indies women’s cricket.

West Indies Women’s T20 Squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, expressed confidence in the selected squad, stating, "We have a well-balanced team with a combination of experience and youth, and we believe this group has what it takes to compete strongly at the T20 World Cup. Our preparation has been thorough, and the management team has worked tirelessly to ensure the players are ready for the challenges ahead."

Head Coach Shane Deitz added, "The players have shown great commitment and determination throughout our preparations. We are focused on executing our game plan and making the West Indies proud on the world stage."

0 comments