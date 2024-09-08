T&T's Nyssa Pierre ready to take on Cricket West Indies media role

In a communications career that has spanned 15 years, Nyssa Pierre has never had a task on her hands quite like this one. On August 27, Cricket West Indies (CWI) named the T&T national its new Communications and Media Manager.

There is a joke that no job in West Indies cricket is an easy one, but there is some truth to that.

West Indies cricket presents its unique challenges on and off the field. Especially the latter. Given the inconsistent performances of the regional team, particularly in the Test format, Caribbean fans and stakeholders have been frustrated with the state of West Indies cricket.

They have not shied away from voicing their displeasure either. As Communications and Media Manager, Pierre will come face-to-face with such spectators whether in the social media realm or the stands, and she will be tasked with managing an international media looking for answers on the continued struggles of this once powerhouse in the global game.

