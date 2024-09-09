Pacer Anderson Phillip signs for Lancashire county club

West Indies and TT Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip has signed with Lancashire Cricket for the final three matches of the Vitality County Championship in England.

The club said Phillip, 28, arrived in the UK on September 7 and will go straight into the Lancashire squad to take on Durham at Chester-le-Street on September 9.

Phillip played two Tests and five One Day Internationals for West Indies, and in 33 First-Class matches, has taken 114 wickets at an average of 23.

During the 2023/24 West Indies First-Class Championship, Phillip took 29 wickets in seven matches at an average of 18 for TT Red Force.

