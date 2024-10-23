The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

Teams and fixtures confirmed for Global Super League

Wed, Oct 23, '24

 

Media Watch

The five teams who will be competing in the 2024 Global Super League (GSL) have been confirmed for the inaugural event that will take place from 26 November to 7 December in Guyana. There will be representatives from Australia, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan and West Indies competing for the US$1million prize fund. 

The competing teams are as follows: 

Hampshire Hawks – England 
Guyana Amazon Warriors – West Indies
Lahore Qalandars – Pakistan
Rangpur Riders – Bangladesh
Victoria – Australia 

Sir Clive Lloyd, Global Super League Chairman, said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming the teams to our beautiful country where we are sure the action on the field will be fantastic. These are five well known cricketing entities and we know that their fans from around the world will be tuning in to see them compete for the inaugural GSL title.” 

All the matches will be played at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence with the fixtures as follows: 

Date and time

Teams 

Venue

Tuesday 26 November, 7pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors   

Lahore Qalandars   

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Wednesday 27 November, 7pm

Hampshire Hawks

Rangpur Riders

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Friday 29 November, 7pm 

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Victoria

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Saturday 30 November, 10am

Hampshire Hawks

Lahore Qalandars

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Sunday 1 December, 10am

Rangpur Riders

Victoria

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Sunday 1 December, 7pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Hampshire Hawks

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Tuesday 3 December, 7pm

Victoria

Lahore Qalandars

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Wednesday 4  December, 7pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Rangpur Riders

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Thursday 5 December, 7pm

Lahore Qalandars

Rangpur Riders

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Friday 6 December, 7pm

Hampshire Hawks

Victoria

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Saturday 7 December, 7pm

Final – First Place vs Second Place

Guyana National Stadium, Providence

