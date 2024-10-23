Teams and fixtures confirmed for Global Super League
Wed, Oct 23, '24
The five teams who will be competing in the 2024 Global Super League (GSL) have been confirmed for the inaugural event that will take place from 26 November to 7 December in Guyana. There will be representatives from Australia, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan and West Indies competing for the US$1million prize fund.
The competing teams are as follows:
Hampshire Hawks – England
Guyana Amazon Warriors – West Indies
Lahore Qalandars – Pakistan
Rangpur Riders – Bangladesh
Victoria – Australia
Sir Clive Lloyd, Global Super League Chairman, said:
“We are looking forward to welcoming the teams to our beautiful country where we are sure the action on the field will be fantastic. These are five well known cricketing entities and we know that their fans from around the world will be tuning in to see them compete for the inaugural GSL title.”
All the matches will be played at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence with the fixtures as follows:
|
Date and time
|
Teams
|
Venue
|
Tuesday 26 November, 7pm
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Lahore Qalandars
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Wednesday 27 November, 7pm
|
Hampshire Hawks
|
Rangpur Riders
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Friday 29 November, 7pm
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Victoria
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Saturday 30 November, 10am
|
Hampshire Hawks
|
Lahore Qalandars
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Sunday 1 December, 10am
|
Rangpur Riders
|
Victoria
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Sunday 1 December, 7pm
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Hampshire Hawks
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Tuesday 3 December, 7pm
|
Victoria
|
Lahore Qalandars
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Wednesday 4 December, 7pm
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Rangpur Riders
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Thursday 5 December, 7pm
|
Lahore Qalandars
|
Rangpur Riders
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Friday 6 December, 7pm
|
Hampshire Hawks
|
Victoria
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence
|
Saturday 7 December, 7pm
|
Final – First Place vs Second Place
|
Guyana National Stadium, Providence