CWI suspends Alzarri Joseph for two matches

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has imposed a two-match suspension on fast bowler Alzarri Joseph following an on-field incident during the 3rd CG United ODI at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. As part of CWI’s ongoing commitment to upholding the highest levels of professionalism and integrity in the game, the incident, which involved conduct falling short of CWI’s standards of professionalism, was reviewed in consultation with the Senior Men's coaching staff.

Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket, addressed the decision, stating:

Alzarri's behavior did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds. Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged."

Joseph also issued a public apology, acknowledging the incident and expressing regret:

"I recognize that my passion got the best of me. ​ I have personally apologized to Captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans—I understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact, and I deeply regret any disappointment caused."

Cricket West Indies remains committed to fostering a culture of respect, integrity, and discipline both on and off the field.

