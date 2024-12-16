“Consistent with the priority to recruit exceptional leadership to drive our mission forward, Chris Dehring represents the best of the best—an innovator, strategist, business magnate and passionate advocate for West Indies cricket. His return as an executive at West Indies cricket signals the dawn of an exciting new era as we work to reclaim our position as a dominant force in world cricket.”

Selected from a competitive pool of over fifty (50) applicants representing Europe, Australia, Afghanistan, India, and the Caribbean, Dehring’s appointment is the culmination of a meticulous, meritocratic process which included independent experts. His selection reflects CWI’s steadfast commitment to attracting top-tier talent to lead West Indies cricket.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Dehring as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). A visionary leader with an extraordinary track record in finance, sports management, media, and telecommunications, Dehring is uniquely positioned to steer CWI into a bold new chapter of growth and development.

Dehring is no stranger to pioneering achievements. As the founder of SportsMax, the Caribbean’s first sports television broadcaster, he revolutionized the region’s media landscape by showcasing global events such as the FIFA World Cup and the NBA. He also co-founded Jamaica’s first investment bank, Dehring, Bunting & Golding, which grew into a financial powerhouse and was eventually acquired by Scotiabank. His entrepreneurial portfolio further includes ReadyTV, Jamaica’s first digital broadcast television service, and ReadyNET, the country’s first satellite internet provider.

In telecommunications, Dehring’s leadership at Cable & Wireless Communications was transformative. He served as a member of the Senior Executive Global Leadership Team responsible for US$3.5 billion in annual revenues while spearheading innovative digital content delivery and expanded access to advanced telecommunications services across the Caribbean and Latin America. His ability to seamlessly integrate commercial strategy with technological advancement has earned him international respect.

Chris Dehring’s earlier tenure with CWI cemented his legacy as a game-changer for West Indies cricket. As Managing Director and CEO of ICC Cricket World Cup 2007, he delivered one of the most complex and successful multi-nation sporting events in the Caribbean’s history. His leadership resulted in the construction of ten state-of-the-art stadiums, the introduction of groundbreaking fan experiences such as The Mound party stand at Sabina Park, and the implementation of development programs like the Shell Cricket Academy and Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket. Under his guidance, the tournament achieved record-breaking revenues and global viewership, enhancing the Caribbean’s reputation as a world-class cricketing destination.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Dehring said,

“West Indies cricket has always held a special place in my heart. As a unifying force and a symbol of pride for our region, I am honored to return to an organization that holds great significance to our people. Together with the CWI team and stakeholders, I am committed to driving innovation, fostering talent, and reigniting the passion for West Indies cricket, both at home and globally.”