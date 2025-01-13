CRICKET WEST INDIES ANNOUNCES WEST INDIES CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 SCHEDULE

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the schedule for the West Indies Championship 2025 which continues the eight-team format introduced in 2024.

There will be several innovations in the upcoming edition of the West Indies Championship including the return of first innings points in drawn matches, the use of Kookaburra balls for two rounds and at least one pink ball day/night fixture per team.

Teams will be battling for the prestigious Headley Weekes Trophy and an attractive prize purse of US$250,000 for the champions and US$100,000 for the runners-up.

Miles Bascombe, Cricket West Indies’ Director of Cricket said, “The return of the West Indies Championship is a crucial pillar in our cricket development pathway. Having eight (8) teams competing across the region reinforces our commitment to first-class cricket, which remains the foundation for developing Test cricketers.”

He continued, “This year we have introduced several initiatives geared at broadening the experience of our regional players by exposing them to many of the challenges they would otherwise only experience on tour. We are happy to be taking the championship around the region again ensuring that players are tested in the various conditions our region serves up. This can only add to the resilience needed by our players to excel at the international level.”

The teams competing over seven (7) rounds of matches are defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles, Barbados Pride, Combined Campuses & Colleges, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, West Indies Academy and Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Both the West Indies Academy and the Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) have retained their places as permanent fixtures in the championship following their impressive debut seasons.

Guyana Harpy Eagles won last year’s very exciting competition, to earn their seventh crown in nine years, after heading into the final round with three other teams within touching distance of the title.

The competition kicks off in late January and fans will be treated to three action-packed rounds from January 29 to February 15.

The first round of games will take place in four host countries – Guyana, Trinidad, St Vincent and Antigua. For the second and third rounds, play extends to Barbados, Dominica and St Kitts.

The second block of matches commences on 5 March, with the fourth and fifth rounds scheduled to be held in Barbados, Jamaica, St Lucia, Guyana and Antigua. The tournament resumes just under a month later with the final two rounds in Antigua, St Kitts, St Lucia and Trinidad, from 2 to 12 April.

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide can catch every moment of the action through live streaming on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. For those seeking detailed statistics and ball-by-ball updates, the www.windiescricket.com Match Centre will provide such coverage.

Matches begin at 10 AM AST daily while pink ball matches (P) will commence at 1 PM AST.

Full Schedule:

1st Round Fixtures 29 January – 1 February

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Barbados Pride – Providence, Guyana

(P) Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs CCC – BLCA, Trinidad

West Indies Academy vs Leeward Island Hurricanes - CCG, Antigua

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions - Arnos Vale St. Vincent

2nd Round Fixtures 5 – 8 February

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs CCC - Providence, Guyana

(P) Barbados Pride vs West Indies Academy - Kensington Oval, Barbados

(P) Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force - Arnos Vale, St. Vincent

Leeward Island Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions – SVRS, Antigua

3rd Round Fixtures 12 – 15 February

(P) Guyana Harpy Eagles vs West Indies Academy - Providence, Guyana

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs CCC - Windsor Park, Dominica

Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions - Kensington Oval Barbados

Leeward Island Hurricanes vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force - Warner Park, St. Kitts

4th Round Fixtures 5 – 8 March

(P) Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles - Sabina Park, Jamaica

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes - Daren Sammy Stadium, St. Lucia

West Indies Academy vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force - CCG, Antigua

Barbados Pride vs CCC - Kensington Oval, Barbados

5th Round Fixtures 12 – 15 February

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Windward Islands Volcanoes – Providence, Guyana

West Indies Academy vs Jamaica Scorpions – CCG, Antigua

(P) Leeward Island Hurricanes vs CCC – SVRS, Antigua

Barbados Pride vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force - Kensington Oval, Barbados

6th Round Fixtures 2 – 5 April

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles - Warner Park, St. Kitts

(P) Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions - BLCA, Trinidad

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride - Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia

CCC vs West Indies Academy - UWISPEC, Trinidad

7th Round Fixtures 9 – 12 April

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles - QPO, Trinidad

(P) Leeward Island Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride - Warner Park, St. Kitts

CCC vs Jamaica Scorpions - UWISPEC, Trinidad

(P) West Indies Academy vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - SVRS, Antigua

0 comments