Dottins star as Windies crush Bangladesh in first Women's T20I

Deandra Dottin and captain Hayley Matthews delivered dazzling performances to power West Indies Women to a dominant eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh Women in the opening T20I at Warner Park on Monday.

Dottin showcased her trademark power-hitting as she blasted an unbeaten 51 off just 22 balls, including seven towering sixes. Matthews, steady and composed, anchored the innings with an unbeaten 60 off 54 deliveries as the home side chased down Bangladesh’s 144 for three in emphatic style. They finished on 145 for two in 16.5 overs.

The chase began with Matthews and opener Qiana Joseph putting on a strong 63-run stand. Joseph contributed a brisk 29 from 21 balls before she went caught by Sharmin Akter off Fahima Khatun in the eighth over.

Shemaine Campbelle (three) followed soon after, as she became Khatun’s second scalp to leave West Indies at 73 for two in the 11th over.

