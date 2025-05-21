The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

Senior teams set for UK tours as Australia head to the Caribbean in 2025

Wed, Feb 5, '25

 

CWI

Cricket West Indies (CWI) unveils an action-packed schedule for the senior Men’s and Women’s teams from May to December 2025, featuring a mix of home and away fixtures. Fans can now start planning for an exciting year of cricket, with the men beginning their campaign with limited-overs tours in the United Kingdom.

The Men’s team will continue its preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting with a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland from May 21-25 in Malahide, Dublin. Four days later, they will face England in a bid for back-to-back ODI series wins, with three ODIs scheduled from May 29 to June 3. This will be followed by three T20 Internationals (T20Is) against England from June 6-10, before concluding the UK tour with three T20Is against Ireland in Belfast from June 12-15.

The Men in Maroon will then shift focus to Test cricket, with the start of the ICC World Test Championship cycle under new head coach Daren Sammy. They will battle for the prestigious Frank Worrell Trophy against Australia in a three-match Test series, beginning in Barbados (June 25-29), before moving to Grenada (July 3-7) and concluding in Jamaica (July 12-16).

A five-match T20I series against Australia follows, with the first two games at Sabina Park (July 20, 22) and the remaining three at Warner Park, St. Kitts (July 25, 26, 28).

To close out the home summer, the West Indies will play against Pakistan in three T20Is in Lauderhill, Florida followed by three ODIs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad from July 31 to August 12.

The Men’s team will then embark on an overseas tour to India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, spanning from September 21 to December 23. India will feature two test matches, Bangladesh three ODIS and three T20Is while a full tour will be hosted by New Zealand consisting of five T20Is, three ODIs and three test matches. 

The Women’s team begins their 2025 campaign with the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan from April 4-19, where six teams will compete for two spots in the marquee event in India, scheduled for August-September.

Following the qualifiers, the Women will tour England for a full white-ball series, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs from May 21 to June 8.

Later in the year, they will host South Africa for a historic white-ball series at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados, marking the first time the venue will stage such an international series.

 

 

MEN’S TOUR OF UK

 

DATE                         

FORMAT

LOCATION 

May 21, 2025

First ODI vs Ireland

Malahide, Dublin

May 23, 2025

Second ODI vs Ireland

Malahide, Dublin

May 25, 2025

Third ODI vs Ireland 

Malahide, Dublin

May 29, 2025

First ODI vs England 

Headingley

June 01, 2025

Second ODI vs England  

Cardiff 

June 03, 2025

Third ODI vs England  

Kia Oval 

June 06, 2025

First T20I vs England 

Trent Bridge

June 08, 2025

Second T20I vs England 

Bristol 

June 10, 2025

Third T20I vs England 

Rose Bowl 

June 12, 2025

First T20I vs Ireland 

Stormont, Belfast

June 14, 2025

Second T20I vs Ireland 

Stormont, Belfast

June 15, 2025

Third T20I vs Ireland 

Stormont, Belfast

 

WEST INDIES MEN’S HOME SERIES AGAINST AUSTRALIA

DATE

FORMAT

LOCATION

June 25-29, 2025       

First Test           

Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 3-7, 2025

Second Test

Grenada National Stadium 

July 12-16, 2025

Third Test 

Sabina Park, Jamaica 

July 20, 2025

First T20 

Sabina Park, Jamaica

July 22, 2025

Second T20

Sabina Park, Jamaica

July 25, 2025

Third T20

Warner Park, St Kitts

July 26, 2025

Fourth T20

Warner Park, St Kitts

July 28, 2025

Fifth T20 

Warner Park, St Kitts

 

WEST INDIES MEN’S HOME SERIES VS PAKISTAN 

DATE

FORMAT

LOCATION

July 31, 2025            

First T20          

Broward County, Florida

August 2, 2025

Second T20 

Broward County, Florida

August 3, 2025

Third T20 

Broward County, Florida

August 8, 2025

First ODI 

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

August 10, 2025

Second ODI

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

August 12, 2025

Third ODI

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

 

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS APRIL 4-18 (PARTICIPATING TEAMS) 

WEST INDIES

PAKISTAN 

BANGLADESH

IRELAND

SCOTLAND

THAILAND

 

WEST INDIES WOMEN’S TOUR OF ENGLAND

DATE

FORMAT

LOCATION

May 21, 2025

First T20

County Ground, Derby

May 23, 2025       

Second T20      

Central County Ground, Sussex

May 26, 2025

Third T20

Chelmsford

May 30, 2025

First ODI

Spitfire Ground, Kent

June 04, 2025

Second ODI

Grace Road, Leicestershire 

June 08, 2025

Third ODI

Taunton 

 

WEST INDIES WOMEN'S HOME SERIES VS SOUTH AFRICA

DATE

FORMAT

LOCATION

June 11, 2025

First ODI

3Ws Oval, Barbados

June 14, 2025          

Second ODI            

3Ws Oval, Barbados

June 17, 2025

Third ODI

3Ws Oval, Barbados

June 20, 2025

First T20

3Ws Oval, Barbados

June 22, 2025

Second T20

3Ws Oval, Barbados

June 23, 2025

Third T20

3Ws Oval, Barbados

ICC WOMEN’S 50 OVER WORLD CUP (AUGUST – SEPTEMBER 2025)

-ENDS-

comments 0 comments