Senior teams set for UK tours as Australia head to the Caribbean in 2025
Wed, Feb 5, '25
Cricket West Indies (CWI) unveils an action-packed schedule for the senior Men’s and Women’s teams from May to December 2025, featuring a mix of home and away fixtures. Fans can now start planning for an exciting year of cricket, with the men beginning their campaign with limited-overs tours in the United Kingdom.
The Men’s team will continue its preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting with a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland from May 21-25 in Malahide, Dublin. Four days later, they will face England in a bid for back-to-back ODI series wins, with three ODIs scheduled from May 29 to June 3. This will be followed by three T20 Internationals (T20Is) against England from June 6-10, before concluding the UK tour with three T20Is against Ireland in Belfast from June 12-15.
The Men in Maroon will then shift focus to Test cricket, with the start of the ICC World Test Championship cycle under new head coach Daren Sammy. They will battle for the prestigious Frank Worrell Trophy against Australia in a three-match Test series, beginning in Barbados (June 25-29), before moving to Grenada (July 3-7) and concluding in Jamaica (July 12-16).
A five-match T20I series against Australia follows, with the first two games at Sabina Park (July 20, 22) and the remaining three at Warner Park, St. Kitts (July 25, 26, 28).
To close out the home summer, the West Indies will play against Pakistan in three T20Is in Lauderhill, Florida followed by three ODIs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad from July 31 to August 12.
The Men’s team will then embark on an overseas tour to India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, spanning from September 21 to December 23. India will feature two test matches, Bangladesh three ODIS and three T20Is while a full tour will be hosted by New Zealand consisting of five T20Is, three ODIs and three test matches.
The Women’s team begins their 2025 campaign with the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan from April 4-19, where six teams will compete for two spots in the marquee event in India, scheduled for August-September.
Following the qualifiers, the Women will tour England for a full white-ball series, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs from May 21 to June 8.
Later in the year, they will host South Africa for a historic white-ball series at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados, marking the first time the venue will stage such an international series.
|
|
MEN’S TOUR OF UK
|
|
DATE
|
FORMAT
|
LOCATION
|
May 21, 2025
|
First ODI vs Ireland
|
Malahide, Dublin
|
May 23, 2025
|
Second ODI vs Ireland
|
Malahide, Dublin
|
May 25, 2025
|
Third ODI vs Ireland
|
Malahide, Dublin
|
May 29, 2025
|
First ODI vs England
|
Headingley
|
June 01, 2025
|
Second ODI vs England
|
Cardiff
|
June 03, 2025
|
Third ODI vs England
|
Kia Oval
|
June 06, 2025
|
First T20I vs England
|
Trent Bridge
|
June 08, 2025
|
Second T20I vs England
|
Bristol
|
June 10, 2025
|
Third T20I vs England
|
Rose Bowl
|
June 12, 2025
|
First T20I vs Ireland
|
Stormont, Belfast
|
June 14, 2025
|
Second T20I vs Ireland
|
Stormont, Belfast
|
June 15, 2025
|
Third T20I vs Ireland
|
Stormont, Belfast
WEST INDIES MEN’S HOME SERIES AGAINST AUSTRALIA
|
DATE
|
FORMAT
|
LOCATION
|
June 25-29, 2025
|
First Test
|
Kensington Oval, Barbados
|
July 3-7, 2025
|
Second Test
|
Grenada National Stadium
|
July 12-16, 2025
|
Third Test
|
Sabina Park, Jamaica
|
July 20, 2025
|
First T20
|
Sabina Park, Jamaica
|
July 22, 2025
|
Second T20
|
Sabina Park, Jamaica
|
July 25, 2025
|
Third T20
|
Warner Park, St Kitts
|
July 26, 2025
|
Fourth T20
|
Warner Park, St Kitts
|
July 28, 2025
|
Fifth T20
|
Warner Park, St Kitts
WEST INDIES MEN’S HOME SERIES VS PAKISTAN
|
DATE
|
FORMAT
|
LOCATION
|
July 31, 2025
|
First T20
|
Broward County, Florida
|
August 2, 2025
|
Second T20
|
Broward County, Florida
|
August 3, 2025
|
Third T20
|
Broward County, Florida
|
August 8, 2025
|
First ODI
|
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
|
August 10, 2025
|
Second ODI
|
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
|
August 12, 2025
|
Third ODI
|
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS APRIL 4-18 (PARTICIPATING TEAMS)
|
WEST INDIES
|
PAKISTAN
|
BANGLADESH
|
IRELAND
|
SCOTLAND
|
THAILAND
WEST INDIES WOMEN’S TOUR OF ENGLAND
|
DATE
|
FORMAT
|
LOCATION
|
May 21, 2025
|
First T20
|
County Ground, Derby
|
May 23, 2025
|
Second T20
|
Central County Ground, Sussex
|
May 26, 2025
|
Third T20
|
Chelmsford
|
May 30, 2025
|
First ODI
|
Spitfire Ground, Kent
|
June 04, 2025
|
Second ODI
|
Grace Road, Leicestershire
|
June 08, 2025
|
Third ODI
|
Taunton
WEST INDIES WOMEN'S HOME SERIES VS SOUTH AFRICA
|
DATE
|
FORMAT
|
LOCATION
|
June 11, 2025
|
First ODI
|
3Ws Oval, Barbados
|
June 14, 2025
|
Second ODI
|
3Ws Oval, Barbados
|
June 17, 2025
|
Third ODI
|
3Ws Oval, Barbados
|
June 20, 2025
|
First T20
|
3Ws Oval, Barbados
|
June 22, 2025
|
Second T20
|
3Ws Oval, Barbados
|
June 23, 2025
|
Third T20
|
3Ws Oval, Barbados
ICC WOMEN’S 50 OVER WORLD CUP (AUGUST – SEPTEMBER 2025)
