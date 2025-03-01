Bissoondyal Singh re-elected unopposed as president of Guyana Cricket Board

Businessman Bissoondyal Singh was on Saturday afternoon re-elected unopposed as president of the Guyana Cricket Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at the Hostel at LBI, East Coast Demerara.

Cricket Ombudsman Malcolm Peters presided over the elections. The AGM lasted approximately four hours with pertinent issues surrounding cricket administration being ventilated and discussed by stakeholders.

Moments after being re-elected, Singh spoke to the media about the gains made over the last four years, and projections for the new term.

Singh will have on his executive for the next four years, Essequibo Cricket Board president Deleep Singh as First Vice-President and Berbice Cricket Board president Dr. Cecil Beharry as Second Vice-President.

