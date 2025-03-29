DR. KISHORE SHALLOW NOMINATED UNOPPOSED AS CWI PRESIDENT

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to confirm that Dr. Kishore Shallow has been nominated unopposed as President of CWI to serve a second consecutive term. Vice President Azim Bassarath, has also been nominated unopposed.

The term will officially commence on March 29, 2025, at CWI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Antigua, where the organization is headquartered. This would mark the second successive election in which President Shallow would be elected unopposed, reflecting the confidence and support he continues to receive from the cricketing fraternity across the region.

His nomination was put forward by the Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB).

Vice President Bassarath’s nomination came from the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) and the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB), reinforcing the broad-based support for the leadership team as they continue to drive the development and progress of West Indies cricket.

President Shallow expressed gratitude for the continued trust placed in him, stating:

“Being unopposed for a second term is a strong endorsement of the leadership and direction we have taken at Cricket West Indies. It speaks to the level of confidence in our vision and the progress we have made in stabilizing and advancing West Indies cricket.”



“Now, we must build on that progress, staying focused on the task at hand and not allowing ourselves to be distracted from our ultimate goal. We are one in purpose, working together for the betterment of West Indies cricket.”

“I understand full well the responsibility that comes with this position, and I remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and good governance."



"I want to sincerely thank the Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board and the Leeward Islands Cricket Board for their nomination, as well as all our stakeholders for their continued support. It is truly humbling to serve in this capacity, and I do not take this trust lightly.”



Vice President Bassarath echoed similar sentiments, saying:

“It would be a privilege to continue serving as Vice President of Cricket West Indies. The passion and dedication of everyone involved in our cricketing ecosystem inspires me every day.”



“As we seek to embark on a new term, I am committed to ensuring we continue to make decisions that benefit our players, fans, and the future of West Indies cricket. I thank all our members for their confidence, and I look forward to working together for the betterment of the game.”



President Shallow and Vice President Bassarath’s unopposed nominations were confirmed on February 27, 2025 at the close of the nomination period.

