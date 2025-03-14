Dr. Keith Rowley: A Giant Amongst Men and a True Champion of West Indies Cricket
Statement from Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies
On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I extend profound gratitude to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley for his exceptional service to the region and his unwavering commitment to West Indies cricket. As he prepares to demit office on March 16, 2025, and has stepped down as Chair of the CARICOM Subcommittee on Cricket, we reflect on his remarkable leadership and enduring legacy.
Dr. Rowley is a giant amongst men—an unwavering advocate for Caribbean unity, progress, and the institutions that define us. His tenure as Chair of the CARICOM Subcommittee on Cricket was marked by visionary leadership, bold decision-making, and an unshakable passion for the game. The historic CARICOM Cricket Symposium held last year under his stewardship stands as a testament to his determination to chart a stronger future for West Indies cricket.