Bajan-born Canada captain Nicholas Kirton granted bail on drug charges
Fri, Apr 4, '25
Canadian cricket captain and Barbadian native Nicholas Kirton was reportedly granted bail in the sum of BDS $100,000 after pleading not guilty to four drug-related charges in the District “F” Court on Friday.
The 26-year-old is facing charges of possession, trafficking, importation, and intent to supply nearly 20 pounds of cannabis, which authorities estimate has a street value of BDS $71,200.
Kirton appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick, where prosecutors did not object to bail but requested that his passport be surrendered and that he report weekly to a police station of his choice.
In response to the charges, Cricket Canada issued a statement on Friday, stating that the organization is “actively monitoring the situation.”
Read more at SportsMax