Bajan-born Canada captain Nicholas Kirton granted bail on drug charges

Canadian cricket captain and Barbadian native Nicholas Kirton was reportedly granted bail in the sum of BDS $100,000 after pleading not guilty to four drug-related charges in the District “F” Court on Friday.

The 26-year-old is facing charges of possession, trafficking, importation, and intent to supply nearly 20 pounds of cannabis, which authorities estimate has a street value of BDS $71,200.

Kirton appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick, where prosecutors did not object to bail but requested that his passport be surrendered and that he report weekly to a police station of his choice.

In response to the charges, Cricket Canada issued a statement on Friday, stating that the organization is “actively monitoring the situation.”

