West Indies coach Daren Sammy says there will be a serious discussion around Kraigg Brathwaite's position ahead of the Jamaica Test, while remaining hopeful that his struggling batting group can find a way to back up the performances of the fast bowlers following a series-conceding defeat to Australia in Grenada.

West Indies were bundled for 143 in the fourth innings, chasing 277 to win, on the fourth day with the margin of victory flattered slightly by Shamar Joseph's late-innings hitting in the same manner it was in the first Test in Barbados.