'He hasn't looked good' - Sammy concedes there is pressure on Brathwaite
Mon, Jul 7, '25
West Indies coach Daren Sammy says there will be a serious discussion around Kraigg Brathwaite's position ahead of the Jamaica Test, while remaining hopeful that his struggling batting group can find a way to back up the performances of the fast bowlers following a series-conceding defeat to Australia in Grenada.
West Indies were bundled for 143 in the fourth innings, chasing 277 to win, on the fourth day with the margin of victory flattered slightly by Shamar Joseph's late-innings hitting in the same manner it was in the first Test in Barbados.
The hosts' top order was against steamrolled by Australia's relentless fast-bowling cartel, slumping to 33 for 4 at lunch on the fourth day. But while West Indies' top-order struggles have mirrored Australia's, the middle and lower-order were unable to rescue them as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ripped the game away in a six-over burst in the middle session to leave West Indies 99 for 7 and without a recognised batter left.
Sammy acknowledged that there was pressure on former captain Brathwaite, who is the only West Indies batter not to reach double-figures in the series to date. His 100th Test was a forgettable one, with scores of just 0 and 7 following 4 and 4 in Barbados. Brathwaite averages 18.68 in his last 35 Test innings with just three half-centuries.
