CWI Salutes Andre Russell ahead of International Farewell

The upcoming T20 series between West Indies and Australia will be the final time that West Indian fans in the Caribbean and around the world will get to see one of their recent heroes wearing maroon.

This regional outfit will say farewell to two-time T20 World Cup winner Andre Russell, who will suit up for the West Indies in his final two international matches on home soil at Sabina Park, on July 20 and 22.

Russell, who has represented the West Indies in more than 140 international matches over a 15-year career, remains a high-impact player and was selected on merit as part of the competitive 16-man squad looking to climb their way up the world rankings in the lead-up to next year’s T20I World Cup.

The exciting Jamaican all-rounder expressed how grateful he is and how proud he feels to have represented the West Indies and is honoured to have worn the maroon colours for more than a decade.

“Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life. When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realize what you can achieve. This inspired me to become better because I wanted to leave a mark in the maroon colours and become an inspiration to others.”

He spoke about the rare opportunity of being able to close off his international chapter in familiar conditions, in front of his home fans.

“I love playing for the West Indies and I love playing at home in front of my family and friends where I get to showcase my talent and produce more high-quality performances. I want to finish my international career on a high while being a role model for the next generation of cricketers coming out of the Caribbean.”

CWI Head Coach Daren Sammy paid tribute to Russell’s career:

“Andre has always been the consummate professional and a fierce competitor. Whether I was captaining him or now coaching him, his hunger to perform and win for West Indies has never wavered. I wish him all the best on his next chapter, and I hope he continues to inspire generations to come.”

Russell will be replaced by Matthew Forde for the Warner Park leg of the series.

1 comments